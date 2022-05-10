Daughtry to perform at The District in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Daughtry and BlackStone Cherry will perform at The District on Monday, July 25th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May13 at 10 a.m. starting at $45 plus applicable fees.

About Daughtry

According to a press release, Daughtry has sold out concerts across the globe. Their debut album, the self-titled Daughtry, was the top-selling album of 2007, and was the fastest-selling rock debut album in Soundscan history. It was also nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four American Music Awards and seven Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year.

The Subsequent albums, Leave This Town (2009), Break The Spell (2011), and Baptized (2013) have all gone Platinum, with Cage To Rattle (2018) certified Gold. In 2020, Daughtry released their first single from their forthcoming album, “World On Fire”, which marked a return to their rock roots and the top of the charts. Their current single, “Heavy is The Crown”, has been met with great enthusiasm, and is currently climbing the charts.

About Blackstone Cherry

Officials say in the past two decades, Black Stone Cherry has set a new standard for Southern rock, revitalizing the tradition with burly riffs and stirring rock hooks. Since their formation in 2001, the four-piece brotherhood has remained Chris Robertson (vocals/guitar), Ben Wells (guitar/vocals), Jon Lawhon (bass/vocals), and John Fred Young (drums). Though not blood relatives, the guys grew up together, immersed in the culture of rock n’ roll. Young’s dad Richard, and his Uncle Fred, are two founding membersof the iconic country-fried rock n’ roots band The Kentucky HeadHunters, and the high school-aged boys came up bashing away on their instruments in the group’s notorious Practice House, a 1940s bungalow.

In the US, BSC’S last album, Family Tree, debuted at #8 in the Current Rock Albums, #4 at Current Hard Music, and #21 Top Current Album. The band’s 3 previous studio albums have cracked the Top 10 in the UK. Family Tree hit number 11 in Germany’s album charts, the highest position ever for the group in the country. Onstage, Black Stone Cherry has both headlined and rocked 12,000-cap arena shows and shared the stage with a diverse roster of superstars, including Alter Bridge, Theory of a Deadman, Def Leppard, Gov’t Mule, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Motorhead, and ZZ Top. In 2018, BSC performed in front of 100,000 people at Download Festival as main support to Guns N’ Roses. The guys also have the added distinction of being the musical spokespeople for the professional Bull Riders Association, they have recorded the organization’s theme song, and members of BSC frequently appear at PBR events.

