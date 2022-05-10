Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Driver busted for hauling SUV inside of a U-Haul truck in Washington

A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.
A driver's unique use of a U-Haul truck ended with a ticket from state police in Washington.(Washington State Patrol)
By Jason Sillman and Gray News staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKANOGAN, Wash. (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - A driver’s unique use of a U-Haul moving truck had many drivers doing a double-take in central Washington state.

A state trooper with the Washington State Patrol pulled over the truck after several other drivers reported a car hanging out the back of the moving truck, according to television station KXLY.

Troopers said the driver was stopped in Okanogan County, about four hours east of Seattle.

The driver had a suspended license and the U-Haul truck was long overdue. They were fined $139 for the unsafe load.

The U-Haul box truck and its unique cargo were both impounded by officers.

“Safety is paramount on our roadways.” Jeff Lockridge, Manager of Media & Public Relations for U-Haul, said. “It’s easy to point a finger and chuckle at the absurdity of these photos, but there are extreme dangers associated with this kind of action, which is a clear violation of the customer contract and traffic laws.”

If you plan on moving soon and need to tow a vehicle, Lockridge says U-Haul does provide an entire line of affordable equipment rentals dedicated specifically to safely towing vehicles at uhaul.com/towing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Baby formula shortage continues to hit South Dakota
President Biden outlined plans to tackle inflation woes.
Biden pushes ‘ultra-MAGA’ label on GOP as he defends record
SiouxFalls.Business report 5.10.22
SiouxFalls.Business Report: growing demand for homes, growth on the city’s south side
A recall of Similac Advance in late February is still having a rippling effect on the overall...
Baby formula shortage continues to hit South Dakota
SiouxFalls.Business report 5.10.22
SiouxFalls.Business report 5.10.22