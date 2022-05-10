Avera Medical Minute
Fareway to open meat market in Luverne

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LUVERNE, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Fareway Stores, Inc. has announced plans to open a meat market in Luverne, Minn.

The grocery store chain plans to renovate an approximately 2,300 square foot former W-2′s Quality Meats store located at 220 W. Main Street in Luverne, according to a press release. A tentative opening date has been set for early fall 2022.

Fareway CEO Reynolds Cramer said this will be Fareway’s first Meat Market in Minnesota.

“We would like to thank local city and economic development officials for helping make this project possible, as we look forward to serving and becoming an integral part of the Luverne community,” Cramer said.

