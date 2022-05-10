Feeling like Summer

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a few sprinkles and maybe even a little patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and some gorgeous weather across the region! Highs will be right back in the 70s across the region with a light wind. Our weather pattern will be getting a little more active by Wednesday and Thursday as we monitor the threat for severe weather.

By Wednesday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will look to develop in the eastern parts of South Dakota. There is a Slight Risk for severe weather which is a 2 out of 5 on the scale. This means there will be the potential for more scattered severe storms with the main threats being for large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat will be isolated. Highs on Wednesday will be in the 80s to the lower 90s!

The risk continues again on Thursday evening with the same threats in play. By the end of the week, temperatures will cool down to the 70s with a beautiful weekend on the way. Highs over the weekend will stay in the 60s and 70s. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track the threat of severe weather!

