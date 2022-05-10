Firefighters fought spreading camper fire in Watertown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watertown Fire Rescue was dispatched to central Watertown for a camper that was on fire.

On Monday at approximately 12:40 p.m. arriving fire crews found a 5th wheel camper heavily involved in fire in the alley. There were also two garages and a carport in close proximity that were exposed to the fire as well.

Officials say the crews pulled multiple handlines to fight the fire and protect the adjacent buildings. Firefighting efforts were difficult due to 2 propane cylinders burning in the camper.

Authorities say the camper was considered a total loss. One garage had suffered moderate smoke damage as well as extensive damage to the exterior wall. The carport and other garage suffered moderate to mild damage as well.

Watertown Fire Rescue responded with two engines, an ambulance, and a command vehicle. Crews remained on scene for approximately 2 hours.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.