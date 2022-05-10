FIRST ALERT: Quiet Tonight but Threat for Severe Thunderstorms in the Forecast Wednesday and Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- While the weather will be pleasant through Tuesday night, the weather pattern is going to turn warm, humid and active heading into Wednesday and Thursday, fueling the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Quiet conditions will persist with a mostly clear sky during the evening. Clouds move in overnight ahead of a warm front so expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible across the southeastern areas towards sunrise. Winds will be out of the east to east-northeast at 5-15 mph. Lows fall back into the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, but then the attention will turn to the afternoon and evening hours. A level two risk for severe thunderstorms is in place for areas roughly along and east of the James River. All hazards of severe weather are possible, including tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail (some that could be significant). The timing for these storms will be from 3 PM until midnight. Highs are expected to be in the 80s to low 90s southeast with 70s to low 80s west with dewpoints climbing into the 60s, so expect the feels like temperature to run a few degrees warmer vs. the air temperature. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s Wednesday night with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing. Have a way to get those weather warnings and stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest.

Wednesday's Severe Risk (Dakota News Now)

THURSDAY: Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening as a cold front moves through from the west. This one could be a more significant threat that Wednesday’s as there is a level three risk in place along and east of the James River. All modes of severe weather are possible once again and the Storm Prediction Center is indicating some of the storms could be significant. Have a way to get those weather warnings and stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s with dewpoints in the 60s.

Thursday's Severe Risk (Dakota News Now)

WEEKEND: Once the storms clear, the weekend is looking great with a clear to partly cloudy sky. A stray shower could be possible Friday night through Sunday but chances are minimal at this time. Highs will be in the 70s Friday but will fall back into the mid 60s to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

