Flags fly half-staff on May 21 honoring two former legislators

FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff
FILE PHOTO - A flag flies at half-staff(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, May 21, in honor of former State Senator Carrol “Red” Allen and former State Senator Marguerite Kleven.

Red Allen served in the South Dakota State Senate from 1979 until 1984 and from 1987 until 1992, and ran for Governor of South Dakota in 1994. Authorities say a gravesite burial will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Lake Andes, SD.

Marguerite Kleven served in the South Dakota State Senate from 1995 (she was appointed by Governor Janklow to finish her late husband Les’s term) until 2004. Officials say funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis, SD.

