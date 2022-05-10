Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against Noem over abortion pill rule on hold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lawsuit between Planned Parenthood and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been placed on hold.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in January challenging a rule that would require women seeking pills for a medication abortion to make three visits to the doctor, as opposed to two. Patients would also be required to wait 24 hours before they can receive the second of two medications.

Noem initiated the rule through an executive order. Planned Parenthood challenged the law, arguing it was medically unnecessary and imposed unnecessary medical risks.

On Tuesday, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals approved a joint motion to hold the case in abeyance until the Supreme Court issues a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Last week, a leaked majority opinion on the Dobbs. v. Jackson case indicated that the nation’s highest court would move to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights across the country. A final opinion is expected to be released in the coming weeks. This move is set to radically alter abortion rights in many states, including South Dakota, which has a trigger law in place making abortion illegal as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury issued a statement to Dakota News Now saying, “Governor Noem hopes that the Supreme Court releases the Dobbs decision soon, and that it reflects Justice Alito’s draft decision, so that we can save unborn lives in South Dakota.”

