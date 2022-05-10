Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood’s lawsuit against Noem over abortion pill rule on hold

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A lawsuit between Planned Parenthood and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been placed on hold.

Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit in January challenging a rule that would require women seeking pills for a medication abortion to make three visits to the doctor, as opposed to two. Patients would also be required to wait 24 hours before they can receive the second of two medications.

Noem initiated the rule through an executive order. Planned Parenthood challenged the law, arguing it was medically unnecessary and imposed unnecessary medical risks.

On Tuesday, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals approved a joint motion to hold the case in abeyance until the Supreme Court issues a decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Last week, a leaked majority opinion on the Dobbs. v. Jackson case indicated that the nation’s highest court would move to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights across the country. A final opinion is expected to be released in the coming weeks. This move is set to radically alter abortion rights in many states, including South Dakota, which has a trigger law in place making abortion illegal as soon as Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury issued a statement to Dakota News Now saying, “Governor Noem hopes that the Supreme Court releases the Dobbs decision soon, and that it reflects Justice Alito’s draft decision, so that we can save unborn lives in South Dakota.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Mara Land
Dell Rapids student advocates for deaf students, receives Dream Award
Eugene Martin
Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl
Calvin Hillesland's photo from the Watertown School District's staff directory
Watertown teacher who questioned students’ gender identities in letter resigns
David Natvig has announced that he will run for South Dakota Attorney General in 2022.
Natvig announces candidacy for Attorney General