Quick turn-around for the Dakota State Baseball program under Hardie

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State baseball team has certainly made a habit of dramatic wins this season...and they needed two more today at the conference tournament to advance to the championship tomorrow against Bellevue...

They’ve made a dramatic turn-around from when Derrion Hardie moved back home to take over the program. And they are having fun. So how were they able to do this so quickly?

DSU Head Coach Derrion Hardie says, ”Our players and assistant coaches. A great university to work for, an administration that really supports us. This was a program that had won 9 games in 3 years before we took over. It takes a village. Strength and conditioning coaches, Coach Vaz and Coach Lowe, our athletic trainers Haley and Abbie. They just do a great job, it takes a village.”

The Trojans fell into the loser’s bracket right away at the conference tournament. But they are battling back and with 2 wins today would then face Bellevue tomorrow needing to win twice... and they did it again today with wins over Viterbo and Dickinson State. This video was from a narrow 5-3 loss to the Bruins last month in Madison. They play Bellevue on Tuesday needing to win twice.

