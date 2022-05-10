Rohlfs jumps at chance to play every sport for Aberdeen Central

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Growing up playing nearly ever sport it seemed a bit of stretch for Sam Rohlfs to leap into jumping in track and field.

“I was a sprinter guy and all my friends wanted to long jump and tried out. And I said you know what? Lets try that out.” Sam says.

It wasn’t long before he was quickly bounding past his competition. “He was a 40 foot triple jumper in the 8th grade. So the 8th coaches tried to hide that a little bit from us but we picked him up. He has always been just a really hard worker.” Aberdeen Track & Field Head Coach Greg Murley says.

And there was never really an off season for the Aberdeen standout as he became an All-State basketball and football player. “I probably ran five or six miles in a football game but I love to do that. Running is a part of my life and I made it a part of my football game.” Rohlfs says.

Meaning he was training all the time. “I think being a three sport athlete is the best thing you can do for yourself in high school. Every sport teaches you lessons that will carry on in life and it’ll make you a better athlete.” Sam says.

And, after capturing state long and triple jump championships last year, Sam was ready to take his biggest leap of his life last month at the Huron Invitational. “Maybe the only picture I’ve ever taken of Sam actually jumping and it was on a state record one!” Murley says.

Where he became the first South Dakota prep to clear 24 feat in the long jump, covering 24 feet and three quarter inches. “When I heard the big 24 it was just a feeling that I’ve never had before. It was awesome.” Sam says.

Rohlfs seems to go a little bit further with every jump so it’s no surprise that as he prepares leave Aberdeen for South Dakota State next season. “I don’t know if that’s going to happen in high school but 25 (feet) has always been a really cool goal!” Rohlfs says.

Sam is eager to see just how much farther he can go.

Zach Borg, Dakota News Now Sports.

