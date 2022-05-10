Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl

Eugene Martin
Eugene Martin(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is facing charges after police say he took a girl from her home in central Sioux Falls.

Forty-year-old Eugene Paul Martin was arrested for first-degree kidnapping, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police say Martin took an 11-year-old girl from her home around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday. Martin was related to the girl, according to Clemens. Authorities were able to contact Martin and tried negotiating with him to meet him in person, but he refused.

Officers eventually tracked down both Martin and the victim around 3:40 a.m., Clemens said. The girl was not injured and was returned to her home. Police do not believe Martin used force when taking the girl.

