Sioux Falls police looking for missing endangered juvenile girl
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile girl.
Officers say the missing and endangered 13-year-old girl was last seen at her residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, May 9. Her name is Sandra Lisa Seyanze.
Anyone with information regarding sightings or her location is asked to please call the police at 605-367-7000.
Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.