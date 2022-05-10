Sioux Falls police looking for missing endangered juvenile girl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile girl.

Officers say the missing and endangered 13-year-old girl was last seen at her residence at approximately 4 a.m. on Monday, May 9. Her name is Sandra Lisa Seyanze.

Anyone with information regarding sightings or her location is asked to please call the police at 605-367-7000.

