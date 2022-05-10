Sioux Falls residents push to keep greenspace

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As Sioux Falls continues to grow many new developments are popping up in local neighborhoods. Tonight, residents that live near the St. Joseph’s Cathedral in the Pettigrew neighborhood are pushing to keep a greenspace near the area from being developed.

Over 100 residents filled out a survey to save what they say is the only greenspace within walking distance of the area.

Tonight, they held a meeting with city officials to discuss the future for greenspace.

A local resident in the area Shon Roti, says the greenspace is important for his family.

“Now that my daughter is of age where a park is important this has become a little more important for me and my family, but it’s been important for the community this entire time,” said resident in the area, Shon Roti.

Another local resident, Chris Motz, agrees but says there are a number of different activities for people of all ages.

“The community garden is here which being great. We’ve got friends and neighbors that don’t have enough space in their back yard and with all the trees it is a bit shady so to have the sunshine and the garden,” said resident in the area, Chris Motz.

He says that while there are parks close to some members in the community, many of them are not.

“We’ve got Terrace Park a bit to the North but if you’re a kid that lives at like 9th and Duluth a mile walk from Terrace,” said Motz.

Members in this community hope that this meeting will give some clarity on what will happen to greenspace.

