SiouxFalls.Business Report: growing demand for homes, growth on the city’s south side

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about the real estate market in the city, as inventory is still hanging around at record lows while prices keep pushing up.

She also touched on continued growth of the city’s south side, where more building activity is happening in the area of 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue with the addition of a Get-n-Go and Blue Tide Car Wash and a new bank from Minnesota.

