Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery plans to take over the family farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bridgewater-Emery High School senior Carson Weber has plan. To one day take over the family farm.

“Well, ever since I was born, I lived on the family farm. There I always followed my dad around. If he went out checked cows, I was tied to his belt. Everywhere he went, I went. Ever since then, I said I can’t wait to run the tractor, can’t wait until I’m dealing with cattle myself,” said Carson.

Carson is a 3.6 student, who is very active in FFA.

“There’s many things you can do in it. It’s not just for farmers or ag people. It’s for anybody and everybody,” said Carson.

He also credits Mr. Toupal, for helping him come out of his shell.

“When I started high school here, I never talked to anyone. Went to school, got home, worked on the farm. But since my ag teacher Alex Toupal came, he opened me up. Got me more confident, got me out in the world a little bit,” said Carson.

“I hope that he takes everything that he has learned here through mechanics, through business, thru animal science, thru plant systems. Everything to take home and actually grow in the agriculture industry,” said Alex.

Carson plans to go to Mitchell Tech, to study agronomy.

“I only live 18 miles away. So I can just drive there go to class from 10-3. Come home, and work on the farm again,” said Carson.

For being named our Scholar of the Week. Carson gets a $250 scholarship from the Central Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

