Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Bridgewater-Emery plans to take over the family farm

Bridgewater-Emery's Carson Weber is this week's Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week.
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bridgewater-Emery High School senior Carson Weber has plan. To one day take over the family farm.

“Well, ever since I was born, I lived on the family farm. There I always followed my dad around. If he went out checked cows, I was tied to his belt. Everywhere he went, I went. Ever since then, I said I can’t wait to run the tractor, can’t wait until I’m dealing with cattle myself,” said Carson.

Carson is a 3.6 student, who is very active in FFA.

“There’s many things you can do in it. It’s not just for farmers or ag people. It’s for anybody and everybody,” said Carson.

He also credits Mr. Toupal, for helping him come out of his shell.

“When I started high school here, I never talked to anyone. Went to school, got home, worked on the farm. But since my ag teacher Alex Toupal came, he opened me up. Got me more confident, got me out in the world a little bit,” said Carson.

“I hope that he takes everything that he has learned here through mechanics, through business, thru animal science, thru plant systems. Everything to take home and actually grow in the agriculture industry,” said Alex.

Carson plans to go to Mitchell Tech, to study agronomy.

“I only live 18 miles away. So I can just drive there go to class from 10-3. Come home, and work on the farm again,” said Carson.

For being named our Scholar of the Week. Carson gets a $250 scholarship from the Central Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

"Make Space" in Spearfish, SD
Spearfish’s “makeSPACE” pushes forward with Equity Training opportunity for teachers
Ella Stiefvater is our Scholar of the Week
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Homeschooled senior from Salem excels
"Make Space" in Spearfish, SD
Spearfish organization plans to host educator “equity training”
Scholar of the Week: Brandon Valley senior pursuing a career in ministry
Scholar of the Week: Brandon Valley senior pursuing a career in ministry