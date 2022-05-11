Augie softball team can beat you in a variety of ways heading to Central Region in Oklahoma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Despite another outstanding regular season of 47 wins and 8 losses, the Augustana softball team heads to Oklahoma for the Central Region Tournament. But with so much experience on this team led by Ashley Mickschl, they have played on the big stage many times in recent years and should be ready for Arkansas Tech on Thursday.

And this team can beat you in a variety of ways says Head Coach Gretta Melsted. “To know that when the wind is blowing in at 20 mph which it has many times this year when we’ve been playing we can put the ball on the ground and I have slappers that can get the ball on the ground. We can get people on base and we can manufacture runs many different ways. And when it might be flipped the other way we know that we can hit the ball too. And then of course we’ve had good pitching for many years.”

The winner of this region will play in the Super Region championship with the winner advancing to the Division II World Series in Denver where the Vikes have been twice in the last 3 years.

