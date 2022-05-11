Derrion Hardie feels good about future of his Dakota State baseball program after loss to Bellevue in NSAA championship

FOREST CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The top two seeds in the North Star Athletic Association baseball battled in the postseason championship game Tuesday afternoon at Forest City High School Baseball Field. The Trojans, who came all the way from the loser’s bracket by winning four straight elimination games, played in its first-ever NSAA baseball postseason tournament’s championship game. The nationally ranked No. 7 Bellevue (Neb.) held off the Trojans 1-0 in a battle of pitcher’s duel by DSU’s JD Kirchner and BU’s McGrane Pledger.

Bellevue breezed through the North Star Athletic Association baseball postseason tournament and advanced to the championship game by run-ruling all three teams in eight innings or less – Presentation (S.D.), Waldorf (Iowa), and Dickinson State (N.D.). The Trojans were the only team that took the Bruins to the full nine-inning contest in the NSAA baseball postseason tournament.

Dakota State, who appeared in the conference tournament’s championship game for the first time since the 2012 season in the Association of Independent Institutions (A.I.I.) tournament in San Marcos, Calif., ended their season with an impressive 33-18 overall record. They recorded its most victories since 2007 when DSU set a program history 39 wins.

DSU also set its best winning percentage with .647 since 2007 who posted a winning percentage of .765.

Bellevue lifted their overall record to 45-10 and wait to hear who they will host for the NAIA Baseball National Tournament Opening Round on May 16-19 in Bellevue, Neb.

(7) Bellevue (Neb.) 1, Dakota State (S.D.) 0 – FINAL

The lone run came in the bottom half of the third inning for Bellevue. Kanta Kobayashi led off by being hit-by-pitch. He advanced to second base after a wild pitch by the Trojans. Another wild pitch by DSU allowed Kobayashi advance to third base with one out.

Alec Ackerman hit an RBI sacrifice fly to score Kobayashi as the Bruins earned a 1-0 lead with two outs in the bottom third.

Dakota State was unable to score in the top fourth inning, despite leaving a runner on third base. Ryan McDaniel led off with a walk. He advanced to second base after Noah Angstadt ’s single.

Kameron Bryant hit a fly out to advance McDaniel to third base in the top fourth. The Bruins’ defense halted the Trojans from scoring as they ended the top fourth with a double play.

Josh Van Beek drilled a lead-off double in the top sixth inning for the Trojans. Pledger went to retire the next three batters as Trojans could not convert their scoring chances.

Dakota State could not score in the final inning as Pledger retired the final three batters as Bellevue secured the victory.

The Bruins tallied seven hits in the game compared to the Trojans three hits. BU left 10 runners on base while the Trojans had three runners left on base.

Van Beek recorded a double for Dakota State. Angstadt and Pribyl each added a single. McDaniel and Walker Hultgren each recorded a walk.

Josh Vaughn and Kobayashi each led Bellevue with two singles. Conner Barnett, Alex Stufft, and Mathieu Sirois each added a hit. Ackerman produced an RBI.

Kirchner, who made his third appearance in the NSAA postseason tournament since May 6, took the setback despite tossing a complete game. He yielded the Bruins to one run on seven hits. He struck out four BU’s batters.

Dakota State posted its best-earned run average (5.20) since 2014 where the Trojans produced an ERA of 4.73.

Pledger (W, 9-3) earned a complete game victory for Bellevue. He gave up three hits and three walks. He registered six strikeouts.

