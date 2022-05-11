FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Expected Through This Evening; Another Round Thursday Afternoon into Thursday Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Severe thunderstorms are expected through sunset Wednesday, then another round is expected for Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

WEATHER ALERTS: A TORNADO WATCH is in place for the areas in red until 9 PM. Hail to 2.75″ in diameter (baseball size), damaging wind gusts as high as 75 mph and a few tornadoes are expected within the watch area.

THROUGH SUNSET: A warm front will be pushing through the region, bringing in warm and humid air with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s and dewpoints in the 60s and 70s. Thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon hours and continue through about sunset. Severe thunderstorms are expected with large hail (potentially significant), damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are all possible. A level three enhanced risk is in place from Yankton and Sioux City northeast to Watertown and Marshall. A level two risk includes Huron, Mitchell and Sisseton with a level one risk west of there. Areas within the tornado watch are under the highest chance for severe weather, though areas outside of it could see a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue after sunset. Though severe chances will be lower after sunset, we can’t rule out a strong to severe thunderstorm overnight. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s with a east to south wind at 5-20 mph.

THURSDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible during the morning hours, but most of the morning into early afternoon will remain dry. After 3 PM, more thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front and severe weather is expected once again. A level three enhanced risk is in place for areas along and east of the James River, but chances diminish quickly west of there. Pierre and Mobridge are not under any risk of severe thunderstorms. The main hazards with this round of storms look to be large hail (some significant), damaging wind gusts that could be over 70 mph and tornadoes. The main window will be from 3 PM to midnight. Highs range from the 70s west to low 90s southeast with dewpoints in the 60s.

WEEKEND: Once the cold front moves through, the weekend is looking great. Friday will feature sunny to mostly sunny skies with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Some models want to show a few widely scattered showers at times over the weekend and while this could very well be possible, the airmass will be much drier and the coverage area will be 20% or less. Highs will be in the 70s Friday with mid 60s to mid 70s Saturday and Sunday.

