Group raises awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in South Dakota

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE ANDES, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s group in South Dakota came together Tuesday to to shed light on a problem that they say has now become widespread.

Organizers say far too many South Dakota women and girls go missing and families are left trying to pick up the pieces and gather any information about the disappearances.

In Lake Andes, the group gathered with families of those impacted for a ceremony and prayer service to raise awareness about this issue. Dakota News photojournalist Dave Hauck has the story.

