Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jet experiences problem landing at Sioux Falls airfield

An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Air National Guard jet experienced some sort of issue while landing at the Sioux Falls airfield.

An aircraft emergency call was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday. A Dakota News Now crew at the airport spotted an F-16 jet that appeared to have overshot its runway. Damage to the plane did not appear to be too extensive, but the landing gear was clearly damaged and the plane was resting on its nose.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident. Dakota News Now is reaching out to authorities to gather more information.

The South Dakota Air National operates several F-16 fighter jets out of its Sioux Falls base, which shares the airfield with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the incident took place Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Sioux Falls will be getting a new, state-of-the-art skate park in 2023.
New skate park coming to Sioux Falls next summer
South Dakota National Guard soldiers helped renovate schools in Suriname as part of...
Partnership between S.D. National Guard, Suriname results in community improvements
Philip Glader
Police: Sioux Falls man threatens repo men with hatchet
South Dakota Junior Football will add a girls flag football league this coming fall. J.J....
New girls flag football league in South Dakota Junior Football