Jet experiences problem landing at Sioux Falls airfield

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Air National Guard jet experienced some sort of issue while landing at the Sioux Falls airfield.

An aircraft emergency call was reported around 3 p.m. Wednesday. A Dakota News Now crew at the airport spotted an F-16 jet that appeared to have overshot its runway. Damage to the plane did not appear to be too extensive, but the landing gear was clearly damaged and the plane was resting on its nose.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident. Dakota News Now is reaching out to authorities to gather more information.

The South Dakota Air National operates several F-16 fighter jets out of its Sioux Falls base, which shares the airfield with the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the incident took place Tuesday afternoon.

