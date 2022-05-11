New skate park coming to Sioux Falls next summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls will be getting a new, state-of-the-art skate park next year.

Over the past six months, the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association has been working to secure the funding needed for the project.

This week they announced they’ve done just that.

It all started in 2016, and now the organization finally has the funds to make the dream a reality. The park will be built at Nelson Park, just off the corner of 10th Street and Cliff Avenue.

10-year-old Willow Kneip is already looking forward to riding it.

“It’ll be fun to have a new skatepark because it’s just new and you’ve never skated it before,” Willow said.

She’s been skateboarding for a couple of years but hopes the new park can test her skills.

“I know how to do a rock-n-roll, we’re working on ollies, and I’m working on a blunt,” Willow said.

While there are already skate parks in Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Skate Park Association says the sport is gaining popularity.

“I think the opportunities are great, and I think for 30 to 40 years into the future, this will provide opportunities for families to have alternate activities for their kids, and do it at a low cost,” Sioux Falls Skate Park Association President Walter Portz said.

The $1.72 million raised for the project has come mostly with help from the Sioux Falls Greater Area Chamber of Commerce’s Community Appeals Campaign.

“We had more than 170 commitments from the community, and I think that speaks volumes to the importance of this project, but also the importance of giving back to our communities,” Kimber Severson, who helped spearhead the fundraising, said.

In addition, the Sioux Falls City Council is matching $800,000 for the project, bringing the total fund to $2.5 million. That amount far exceeds the original $500,000 goal.

“Honestly, I’m pretty overwhelmed by where we ended up,” Portz said about the fundraising.

When it’s done, the 30,000 square-foot cement park will be complete with bowls, rails, stairs, and other pro-style features.

“Anybody will able to skate this park and have a good time and find creative ways to ride it,” Portz said.

Willow can’t wait.

“I can’t explain it, I’m just so excited,” Willow said.

Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2023, and the hope is to have the new skate park finished before school starts that following August.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.