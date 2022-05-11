No one injured in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was hurt but two animals died after a fire broke out at a Sioux Falls home.

The fire was reported at a home on S. Phillips Avenue near 39th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. While searching the home for occupants, firefighters discovered there had been a fire in a first floor bathroom, but it had extinguished itself. The fire was contained to the area of origin but the smoke damage was extensive throughout the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no firefighters were injured. One cat was found alive, but two other animals perished, authorities say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.