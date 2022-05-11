Avera Medical Minute
Police: Sioux Falls man threatens repo men with hatchet

Philip Glader
Philip Glader(Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after authorities say he threatened men who were attempting to repossess a vehicle.

Thirty-three-year-old Philip Sven Glader is charged with aggravated assault and intentional damage to property, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police say two men were trying to repossess a truck on S. Sherman Avenue near 22nd Street Tuesday morning when Glader came out of the home and confronted them. Glader used a hatchet to threaten one of the men, and then slashed a hole in one of the tires of the repo vehicle.

No one was injured in the incident, Clemens said.

