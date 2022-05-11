Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll be partly cloudy through most of our Wednesday. The wind will pick up and gust to around 30 mph this afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to the north and west with 80s and 90s in the south and east.

This evening, thunderstorms will start to develop during the late afternoon and early evening, and then move northeast through the region. There is a slight risk of severe weather east of the James River with an enhanced risk from Sioux Falls to the east. The main threats with and storms today will be for large hail and strong wind gusts. An isolated tornado is possible. Make sure you’re staying up to date with any watches and warnings that come later today!

We’ll get a little bit of a break for the first half of Thursday with highs in the 80s and 90s. Another round of severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday evening and Thursday night. An enhanced risk of severe weather will extend across the eastern half of the region. Main threats will again be for large hail and strong wind gusts with an isolated tornado possible.

The weather will calm down for the weekend with highs falling into the 60s and 70s. It looks like we’ll keep highs in the low to mid 70s next week with just slight chances for a little bit of rain.

