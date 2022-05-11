Avera Medical Minute
South Dakotans join panel on Native American missing, slain

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women symbol
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A pair of South Dakota law enforcement officials have been named to a federal commission tasked with helping improve how the government addresses a decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregg Peterman will join the panel of nearly 40 law enforcement officials, tribal leaders, social workers and survivors of violence that was announced by U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last week.

Native American people have consistently accounted for roughly 70% of the state’s missing people in recent years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

