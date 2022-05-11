Avera Medical Minute
Sutcliffe and O’Gorman win Girls City Golf titles

Knights and Lauren Sutcliffe win championships
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lauren Sutcliffe came into the 3rd and final round of the Girls City Golf Tournament with a big lead and she added to it by shooting a 76 at Willow Run to win by 19 shots and her O’Gorman Knights were 55 shots better than second place Lincoln.

Team Scores

1. O’Gorman 1026 2. Lincoln 1081 3. Roosevelt 1158 4. Jefferson 1260 5. Washington 1262

Individual

1. Lauren Sutcliffe (OG) 225 2. Emily Kolb (OG) 244 3. Claire Yunag (LHS) 245 4. Sara Sundenga (RHS) 248

