Tuesday HS Baseball highlights of wins by Roosevelt and Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a doubleheader at Harmodon Park there was plenty of impressive pitching. In particular Ben Irsfeld of the Rough Riders who pitched a 2-hitter in game one as Roosevelt blanked Yankton 2-0. Jack Halsted made a nice grab in left for the Bucks to keep the game close. The Riders won the second game 4-1.

At Brandon, the Lynx edged Harrisburg 6-5 in the first game. We got there for game two which got off to a quick start when Jack Sutton blasted a 2-run HR and his teammate Maddux Scherer then knocked in 2 more with a gapper to make it 4-0 in the top of the first. Brandon Valley got 2 back on a 2-run triple from Carson Askdal but the Tigers went on to win 7-5 to salvage a split in the doubleheader.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.