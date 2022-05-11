Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Tuesday HS Baseball highlights of wins by Roosevelt and Harrisburg

Riders sweep Yankton and Harrisburg gains split at Brandon Valley
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS and BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In a doubleheader at Harmodon Park there was plenty of impressive pitching. In particular Ben Irsfeld of the Rough Riders who pitched a 2-hitter in game one as Roosevelt blanked Yankton 2-0. Jack Halsted made a nice grab in left for the Bucks to keep the game close. The Riders won the second game 4-1.

At Brandon, the Lynx edged Harrisburg 6-5 in the first game. We got there for game two which got off to a quick start when Jack Sutton blasted a 2-run HR and his teammate Maddux Scherer then knocked in 2 more with a gapper to make it 4-0 in the top of the first. Brandon Valley got 2 back on a 2-run triple from Carson Askdal but the Tigers went on to win 7-5 to salvage a split in the doubleheader.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

Sutcliffe and O'Gorman win Girls City Golf Championships
Sutcliffe and O’Gorman win Girls City Golf titles
Melsted say her Augie softball team can win in a variety of ways as they head to Central Region
Augie softball team can beat you in a variety of ways heading to Central Region in Oklahoma
Hardie feels good about future of his Dakota State baseball program
Derrion Hardie feels good about future of his Dakota State baseball program after loss to Bellevue in NSAA championship
Melsted say her Augie softball team can win in a variety of ways as they head to Central Region
Melsted feels good about how many ways her Augie softball team can win games