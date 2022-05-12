10pm Sportscast Wednesday, May 11th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana Vikings won big the USF Cougars dropped a gut-wrencher in the NSIC Baseball Tournament. Rain postponed play in Brookings at the Summit League Softball Tourney but Krista Wood talked about her team. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week and Webster’s Logan Storley is ready for the biggest moment in his professional career Friday in London.

