Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

3 people shot at Korean-owned hair salon

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.
Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.(KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By KTVT Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) - Dallas police are investigating a shooting at a Korean-owned hair salon Wednesday afternoon.

Three people were shot but detectives say their injuries are not life-threatening.

According to investigators, a man entered the store, yelled something unintelligible, and opened fire.

The suspect was seen getting into a dark-colored van as he fled the scene.

Dallas police do not believe it was a hate crime incident, but the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota National Guard helicopter dropping one-ton sandbags to help stabilize a dam near...
National Guard helping stabilize North Dakota dam in danger of failing
Todd Kack, 53, from Sioux Falls.
Police: Sioux Falls man faces 1st-degree robbery charge after police identify him using surveillance
Madison Police become first in South Dakota to install advanced license plate readers
File
State investigation finds South Dakota trooper was justified in fatally shooting suspect
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a CPAC event in 2021 (file)
Noem says she will call for special session if Roe v. Wade overturned

Latest News

In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
US producer prices surge 11% in April on higher food costs
The U.S. Supreme Court building is surrounded by a non-scalable fence in response to protests...
Justices to meet for 1st time since leak of draft Roe ruling
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
Baby formula shortage reaches ‘crisis’ level in some places
Thursday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
More severe weather today
The Grand County Sheriff's Office in Utah has identified a suspect in a double slaying from...
Suspect identified in Utah double-slaying case