67 new sculptures being installed in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday. The 19th annual SculptureWalk continues to grow each year, and that is evident with the participation of 67 new sculptures making their way Downtown. Jim Mathis with the SculptureWalk Board talked about which states are represented this year and how you can vote for the most impressive artwork.

