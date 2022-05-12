Addressing the growing workforce needs in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Business and secondary education leaders met to discuss the growing workforce needs in South Dakota at an event called good morning Sioux Falls Thursday.

“Our workforce needs are everything, we need trained executives, we need accountants, we need labor,” Jeff Griffin said, the president and CEO of the Greater Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event is organized by the chamber of commerce, and Griffin brought in two secondary education leaders to lead the discussion.

“Sometimes employment and education speak different languages and it’s always our constant goal to make sure those languages come together so that the education and training are creating our next workforce,” Griffin said.

Dr. Brian Maher, the executive director of the Board of Regents says it is important to have South Dakota high school students pursue secondary education within South Dakota.

“What does it mean when they leave this state? It means one of our greatest resources, our people, are leaving our borders, and that’s one of the things that we’re going to try and prevent,” Maher said.

Nick Wendell, the executive director of the Board of Technical Education says the next step is encouraging those college graduates that South Dakota is the place to live and work.

“If you want to put down roots in South Dakota and you want meaningful employment, we’ve got post-secondary credentials that can align pretty well with those opportunities,” Wendell said.

That responsibility doesn’t fall solely on the universities.

“As the business community we need to make sure that we’re reaching into the schools to make sure the young people know what’s available for them,” Griffin said.

As the state continues to grow, workforce needs will continue to increase, making those conversations between business leaders and students even more significant.

