Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Appeals court hears allegations of special needs abuse in Aberdeen

(Source: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. - Some Aberdeen School District employees have made their case before the 8th District appeals court that a lawsuit by parents of five special education student should not proceed to trial.

The appeals court heard the case Wednesday. The parents allege a teacher subjected their children to physical restraint, seclusion as punishment and unnecessary use of force, among other offenses.

The plaintiffs say the teacher’s supervisors ignored their complaints. The students are all non-verbal, some with autism, some have physical disabilities.

The federal circuit judge presiding over the case issued an order last October and held that the case could continue to a jury. The employees appealed.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
UPDATE: No one hurt after F-16 experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Philip Glader
Police: Sioux Falls man threatens repo men with hatchet
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Eugene Martin
Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl
Calvin Hillesland's photo from the Watertown School District's staff directory
Watertown teacher who questioned students’ gender identities in letter resigns

Latest News

An ethanol refinery in Chancellor, S.D., one of many in the midwest, is shown, July 22, 2021....
Pipeline moratorium considered by Minnehaha County Commission
Mount Marty hits record numbers of enrollment
South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre (file photo)
Berg no longer warden at South Dakota Women’s Prison
The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls.
SculptureWalk’s 2022 Exhibit to be installed May 13-15