Augie has bats working in lob-sided win over Mary in NSIC Baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -No. 11 Augustana baseball upended the UMary Marauders in the first round of the NSIC Tournament behind five home runs, including a grand slam. The Vikings are holding down the No. 2 spot in the third central region rankings and the No. 11 spot in the NCBWA Top-25.

Tanner Brown, recently named the 2022 NSIC Pitcher of the Year, started the game on the mound for the Vikings. Brown tossed seven innings, striking out nine batters and holding the Marauders to five hits. With his eighth win of the season, Brown now holds an 8-1 record and ties the all-time record for pitching wins at Augustana at 24. Tony Lanier, Kai Taylor and Josh Olson spent time on the mound in the nine-inning game.

The Vikings were the first to add runs to the board, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Max Mosser got the bats going with a leadoff double and was brought in to score the first run of the game when Jordan Barth grounded out to the shortstop. A sacrifice fly from Will Olson plated Carter Howell to push the lead to 2-0.

In the third inning, Olson doubled to bring in Barth to score. Jack Hines sent home Olson with a shot to right center, putting Augustana up 5-0.

The Marauders started off their scoring with a solo homer to get a run on the board.

It was a busy fourth inning for the Vikings as they scored six runs to lead 11-1. Barth knocked it out of the park with the bases loaded homer, tallying four more RBI to bring his game total to six. He is now tied for the all-time most RBI in program history with 211 in his career. Olson added another run with a solo home run to right center to push the lead.

Barth hit his 14th double of the season and 67th of his career, plating Mosser in the fifth inning.

Three more runs were added in the sixth inning, including a home run from Drey Dirksen that scored two.

UMary added its second run of the game with another solo home run by the same player to bring up their score to two runs.

A single from Tate Meiners that scored Mitch Stroh landed the 16th run for Augustana and put the Vikings up 16-2 heading into the eighth inning.

After two weather delays due to lightning near Ronken Field, the Vikings returned to the field and added three more runs in the eighth when Luke Ballweg crushed a three run homer, scoring Ben Ihrke and Maddux Baggs.

Barth tallied six RBI and three hits in the win. Ballweg and Olson each recorded three RBI.

Up Next

Augustana moves on and will play the winner of the Minot State/Winona State matchup Thursday at First National Bank Field in Brandon, South Dakota. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

Recap courtesy Augustana Athletics

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.