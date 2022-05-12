Berg no longer warden at South Dakota Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is another shakeup within the leadership of the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Darren Berg is no longer serving as the warden of the South Dakota Women’s Prison in Pierre, according to a letter sent to DOC staff obtained by Dakota News Now. Berg served as warden of the prison since April of 2020.

The letter, which was sent by Deputy Sec. of Corrections Doug Clark, said the change was effective May 11.

Associate Warden Aaron Miller will assume responsibility of daily operations at the prison until a new warden is hired, according to the email. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko will also assist with personnel and operation issues that may “rise to the level of warden.”

