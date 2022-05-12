SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There are showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. These will come to an end and we’ll see clouds break. Partly cloudy conditions will persist through most of our Thursday. It will be breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph. Highs will be in the 80s and 90s.

The sunshine, heat, and humidity will help reload the atmosphere for another round of severe weather this afternoon and this evening. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather along and east of the James River. Main threats will be for large hail and strong wind gusts, but isolated tornadoes will still be possible. We’re looking at thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon and moving east and northeast, just like yesterday. Make sure you have a way to stay up to date on any warnings that are issued later today!

We’ll clear out for the weekend and it will be gorgeous. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s around the region. We’ll keep the nice weather and nice temperatures rolling into the beginning of next week.

