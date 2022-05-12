High precipitation levels delay planting in northeastern South Dakota

GROTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Precipitation levels this year in the northeaster part of the state are more than two inches above normal. Due to recent rainfall, fields are flooding and preventing farmers from beginning to plant.

Collin Generke is a 5th generation farmer from north of Groton. He says his fields are impossible to get into.

”You just physically can’t drive equipment like this. You’d sink out of sight and get stuck and ball-up planters. You cannot create a decent seed bed for the seedlings when it’s this wet,” said Generke.

Delaying planting too long means the corn and soybeans won’t have time to mature before harvest, which could lead to no yield at all.

”This year, we have not planted one kernel of corn or soybeans. Last year at this time, we were just finishing up with everything. If we get the rain they’re talking...there’s a very good chance we probably won’t get any corn planted,” said Generke.

Generke says it’s hard to deal with the roller coaster that is South Dakota weather.

“It’s very frustrating. We spend all winter getting everything ready to go, and here we are ready to go trying to keep everybody busy in the meanwhile. Right now, we should be going full tilt and we haven’t turned a wheel,” said Generke.

Farmers wouldn’t be the only ones facing consequences if no crops can be planted.

”It’s not only hard on the farmers, but the seed dealers and chemical dealers and fertilizer dealers . They rely on us to buy their products to pay their people and make a living and it’s just not a good deal for anyone right now,” said Generke.

With prices this year, that blow is hitting even harder.

”We have very nice markets right now that it looks like we’re not going to be able to take advantage of,” said Generke.

