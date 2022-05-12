Krista Wood believes in her SDSU softball team as Summit Tourney delayed in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The rain this morning in Brookings postponed the first day of action in the Summit League Softball tournament until at least tomorrow. South Dakota was scheduled to play Kansas City, and North Dakota was going to play North Dakota State.

But the top team in the tournament, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, aren’t too worried about when they play their first game in the tournament. Head Coach Krista Wood says once the tournament begins, they know every team will be playing like it’s their last. She says no matter what, their season this year has been something special. “Whatever happens, I’ll be proud of this team. They work hard every day, even in the classroom and on the field. This team has a great culture, they love each other and they’re fun to coach. Whatever happens through this, whether we win it, but I’m proud of them even just as people,” says Wood.

The USD-Kansas City game is at 10 o’clock followed by NDSU-UND and at 3:00 the Jackrabbits will play the winner of the first game...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.