Logan Storley is ready for his big moment in title fight Friday in London

Webster native has biggest fight of his life Friday night for Welterweight title in Bellator
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LONDON, ENGLAND (Dakota News Now) -Webster native Logan Storley has a big weekend ahead. He’s in London and will have his first title bout Friday night after getting a call to sub for Amosov who is fighting in Ukraine.

He’s lost only once in his career to this point and that was a controversial decision to the guy he’s replacing. He will face Michael Page who is the #1 ranked Welterweight in the title bout. Logan is ranked 4th. And he is ready for this big moment. ”I’ve been in a lot of big moments before with wrestling since I was age 5 competing at the highest level through college and wrestling international. So I know how to compete and he’s got a little different puzzle but I’m going to go out there and do the best of my ability,” says Storley.

Logan takes on MVP...Michael “Venom” Page Friday afternoon our time. Logan is excited despite the short notice to get ready for the fight. He found out 3 weeks ago.

