May 11th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Aberdeen Wings’s Kyle Gaffney finds room in the bottom corner, and scores the overtime goal to give the Wings the first game win over the St. Cloud Norsemen.

Karlee Arnold had the hot bat, going long four times and batting in 11 runs in Mount Marty’s GPAC Conference Tournament championship run.

The 97th Howard Wood Dakota Relays saw a number of broken records. Including Tracy-Milroy-Balaton’s Tony Nelson setting a new record in shot putt at 59 feet, seven and a quarter inches.

On the track, O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie set a new record meet time in the Girls 1600M at four minutes, 53.6 seconds. Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller set a new record time in the Boys 100M dash at 10.45 seconds.

And taking the top spot this is week is Custer’s Blake Boyster, beating Guthmiller at the line to take the win in the Special Event Boys 200M run.

