Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Mother safely surrenders newborn baby to firefighters at neighborhood fire station

Officials said a mother left her baby with firefighters at a Louisville Fire Department station. (Source: WAVE)
By Charles Gazaway and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Firefighters in Louisville were called to assist with something a little different on Thursday morning.

WAVE reports Louisville Fire Department spokesperson Bobby Cooper said a woman dropped off her newborn baby with firefighters at a station located in the Shawnee neighborhood at around 7:15 a.m.

“We don’t know what her situation was,” Cooper said. “We just know she needed to make this decision which had to be incredibly difficult.”

Fire officials said the newborn was assessed by firefighters and appeared to be healthy. The baby was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

“We praise her for the decision she made in approaching the firehouse and ensuring that the child was securely left with the firefighters,” Cooper said.

Kentucky’s Safe Infants Act allows parents to leave babies under 30 days old at designated safe places, including with a firefighter at a fire station.

“The firefighters were cautious to stay calm and quiet and try to allow the child to sleep, which they said that it did until they were able to hand it over to medical workers for transport,” Cooper said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
UPDATE: No one hurt after F-16 experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Philip Glader
Police: Sioux Falls man threatens repo men with hatchet
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Eugene Martin
Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl
South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre (file photo)
Berg no longer warden at South Dakota Women’s Prison

Latest News

At least 20 homes were destroyed in a fire near Los Angeles.
‘Like an inferno:’ Western US burning at furious pace so far
New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday.
67 new sculptures being installed in Sioux Falls
Sculpturewalk 2022
Mckennan Park Damage