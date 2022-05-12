Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Thousands without power due to storm; no travel advised in Sioux Falls

A tree fell on a car in central Sioux Falls during a powerful wind storm May 12. A woman was...
A tree fell on a car in central Sioux Falls during a powerful wind storm May 12. A woman was taken from the scene by ambulance.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm system with strong winds is causing damage and leading to power outages across eastern South Dakota.

A no travel advisory is in effect in Sioux Falls. Both Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department are asking drivers to stay off the road for their own safety.

Tens of thousands of people are without power due the storm. Xcel’s Energy outage map shows over 15,000 customers without power in the region. Northwestern Energy is reporting over 12,000 outages, while the South Dakota Rural Electric Association is reporting over 3,000 outages.

Police responded to a report of someone trapped in her car after a tree fell on it in central Sioux Falls. A Dakota News Now crew at the scene saw an ambulance take a woman from the scene.

Reports of downed trees and damaged vehicles are coming in from around the region. A water tower under construction in Brandon was visibly damaged following the storm.

Dakota News Now has received multiple reports of vehicle at stores or events being ordered to shelter-in-place, including at the Empire Mall and Costco in Sioux Falls, as well as a softball game at SDSU in Brookings.

From meteorologist Austin Haskins: The reason for these storms is a warm front that slowly pushed through the region, bringing in hot and humid air. That combined with a cold front led to the thunderstorm development and strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere supported the winds to become as fierce as they were. The Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the southeastern counties in our area and they deemed it as a “particular dangerous situation” with the concern of widespread damaging wind gusts that could be as high as 105 mph.

Follow the latest warnings and watches on the First Alert Weather page.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
UPDATE: No one hurt after F-16 experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Philip Glader
Police: Sioux Falls man threatens repo men with hatchet
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Eugene Martin
Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl
South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre (file photo)
Berg no longer warden at South Dakota Women’s Prison

Latest News

New art is being installed in Downtown Sioux Falls this Saturday.
67 new sculptures being installed in Sioux Falls
Sculpturewalk 2022
Mckennan Park Damage
A wall of dust in Sanborn County blown up by winds at the front a storm system on May 12, 2022.
PHOTOS: Powerful winds raise wall of dust as severe storm moves through region