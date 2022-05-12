Thousands without power due to storm; no travel advised in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A powerful storm system with strong winds is causing damage and leading to power outages across eastern South Dakota.

A no travel advisory is in effect in Sioux Falls. Both Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and the Sioux Falls Police Department are asking drivers to stay off the road for their own safety.

Emergency crews are trying to assess storm damage which involves downed power lines and downed tree limbs all over the city. Extra traffic is making things difficult and causing more problems. If you are able, please stay home and do not drive around simply to view damage. /713 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) May 12, 2022

Tens of thousands of people are without power due the storm. Xcel’s Energy outage map shows over 15,000 customers without power in the region. Northwestern Energy is reporting over 12,000 outages, while the South Dakota Rural Electric Association is reporting over 3,000 outages.

Police responded to a report of someone trapped in her car after a tree fell on it in central Sioux Falls. A Dakota News Now crew at the scene saw an ambulance take a woman from the scene.

Reports of downed trees and damaged vehicles are coming in from around the region. A water tower under construction in Brandon was visibly damaged following the storm.

Dakota News Now has received multiple reports of vehicle at stores or events being ordered to shelter-in-place, including at the Empire Mall and Costco in Sioux Falls, as well as a softball game at SDSU in Brookings.

Been sheltering in SDSU’s Dykhouse facility. This was the last video outside the Summit League Softball Tournament before I went for cover. pic.twitter.com/itcVPOdpUC — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) May 12, 2022

From meteorologist Austin Haskins: The reason for these storms is a warm front that slowly pushed through the region, bringing in hot and humid air. That combined with a cold front led to the thunderstorm development and strong winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere supported the winds to become as fierce as they were. The Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the southeastern counties in our area and they deemed it as a “particular dangerous situation” with the concern of widespread damaging wind gusts that could be as high as 105 mph.

Follow the latest warnings and watches on the First Alert Weather page.

