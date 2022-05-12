Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Pipeline moratorium considered by Minnehaha County Commission

An ethanol refinery in Chancellor, S.D., one of many in the midwest, is shown, July 22, 2021....
An ethanol refinery in Chancellor, S.D., one of many in the midwest, is shown, July 22, 2021. North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for permanent storage. Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources was scheduled to make a formal announcement of the investment into Summit Carbon Solutions’ $4.5 billion pipeline Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at an ethanol plant in North Dakota.((AP Photo/Stephen Groves, file))
By Beth Warden
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In addition to recently serving in the State Legislature, Scyller Borglum’s long-time career has been as an engineer, first in the oil and gas industry, and now in underground storage.

“They used to pay me to get it out of the ground and now they pay me to put it back in the ground,” said Borglum.

This summer, Borglum will be the first speaker to kick off the Carbon Capture conference in the Twin Cities, sponsored by Summit Carbon Solutions, the lone CO2 pipeline applicant in South Dakota.

“Yes, I would have a CO2 pipeline in my backyard. They are among the safest pipelines in the country,” said Borglum.

While Borglum is enthusiastic about the future of the CO2 pipeline and storage industry, some of the Minnehaha County Commissioners want more time to review the details. Commissioner Jeff Barth said he was initially neutral on the idea until he talked to landowners.

“Basically, this is going to damage the land and endanger the people,” said Barth.

The Public Utilities Commission has the final jurisdiction to approve or deny the pipeline application. On Tuesday, May 17th, the Commission will talk about planning and zoning, which is in their authority with pipeline regulation.

“That’s what we’re looking at, doing a moratorium,” said Barth. “I think more study needs to happen, and certainly, they’ve changed the routes on them a couple of times.”

Safety and setbacks are concerning should there be a failure.

“The hazards from this type of pipeline are not clear, but the video I’ve seen of a drastic failure was shocking,” said Barth.

We asked Borglum to look into one of the worst CO2 pipeline leaks in U.S. History in Satartia, Mississippi.

“They had over 20 inches of rain in a sustained two-week period that caused the soil on the one side of the pipeline to shift down and move to the flatland,” said Borglum.

The South Dakota terrain and weather is one of the concerns of Commissioner Gerald Beninga. He believes the proposed pipe depth may not withstand our extreme weather, the setbacks should be further away from the pipeline, and that first responders need to receive training in case there’s a CO2 leak, with is an asphyxiant.

Borglum is concerned about what she thinks could be misinformation spread on social media.

“My hope is that people will look at the data and the safety of pipelines and the safety of pipelines over time, particularly with co2,” said Borglum.

Barth believes there could be other options, such as comparing the amount of CO2 an acre of corn removes from the atmosphere during a growing season.

“If it’s such a great project, why don’t they bury it between the Interstate in the median? Let’s run it right up there on I-29 and pass it off to North Dakota. But that’s not under consideration. Maybe the Feds think it’s too dangerous,” said Barth.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An F-16 jet experienced some sort of issue landing at the Sioux Falls airfield on May 11, 2022.
UPDATE: No one hurt after F-16 experiences rough landing at Sioux Falls airfield
Philip Glader
Police: Sioux Falls man threatens repo men with hatchet
Air traffic controller Robert Morgan, left, helped a passenger with no flight experience land a...
Man with no flight experience lands plane after pilot incapacitated
Eugene Martin
Sioux Falls man charged with kidnapping 11-year-old girl
Calvin Hillesland's photo from the Watertown School District's staff directory
Watertown teacher who questioned students’ gender identities in letter resigns

Latest News

Mount Marty hits record numbers of enrollment
South Dakota Women's Prison in Pierre (file photo)
Berg no longer warden at South Dakota Women’s Prison
The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls.
SculptureWalk’s 2022 Exhibit to be installed May 13-15
Addressing the growing workforce needs in South Dakota
Addressing the growing workforce needs in South Dakota