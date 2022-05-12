Avera Medical Minute
SculptureWalk’s 2022 Exhibit to be installed May 13-15

The Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 19th annual SculptureWalk Sioux Falls exhibit will debut May 13-15.

Officials say, the 2022 season will feature a record 67 sculptures, and several from artists new to SculptureWalk.

“When new sculptures are installed downtown each spring, the weekend is always filled with so much excitement,” says Brandon Hanson, Executive Director of SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. “We can’t wait for you to see this new exhibit of incredible art, and the organization is so proud of the work we are doing to bring art to the people.”

Like in previous years, the SculptureWalk route will begin at the Washington Pavilion. Sculpture No. 1 will be inside the Pavilion. The route then is focused along Phillips Avenue, over to the East Bank along 8th Street, under the Arc of Dreams, back down Phillips Avenue and ends in front of the Washington Pavilion to make a complete loop.

Authorities say about 180 pieces were submitted for consideration during the call for art, and 25 percent of the artists who applied to exhibit works are new to SculptureWalk. Curated by a blind jury of local dignitaries and art enthusiasts, works are graciously loaned by the artists and installed in the spring throughout downtown Sioux Falls to be continuously displayed all year.

The public votes for the “People’s Choice Award” from May through September, and the favorite sculpture is purchased by the City of Sioux Falls to become part of its permanent collection. More information on a new digital voting feature will be available in the SculptureWalk brochures.

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world, according to a press release. Our mission is to bring art to the people, and our guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States.

For more updates on installation, visit SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com.

