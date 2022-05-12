South Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases rise back above 1,000

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s active coronavirus case count is inching back up after falling sharply earlier this spring.

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 453 new cases in its latest weekly COVID-19 report on Wednesday. Active infections rose by nearly 300 to 1,054.

Health officials also reported two additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s total to 2,917. The latest victims included one person in their 60s and another in their 70s.

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 25, according to the state’s dashboard.

