Storm chaser killed in severe weather crash, colleague say

Ascension Public Schools now has a new lightning detection system for its outdoor activities to...
Ascension Public Schools now has a new lightning detection system for its outdoor activities to help protect students and fans alike.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (AP) -  Severe storms brought damaging winds, heavy rain and a few reports of tornadoes to Minnesota, where a storm-chasing meteorologist died in a crash that authorities said was caused by downed power lines.

The wreck on Interstate 90 in southwest Minnesota Wednesday evening killed Martha Llanos Rodriguez, of Mexico City, Mexico, when a car in which she was riding attempted to avoid the power lines on the roadway and was struck by a semi.

Three others in the vehicle, including Chilean meteorologist Diego Campos, were injured. Campos said he and the other three weather specialists came to to know each other through professional conferences and courses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

