USF loses gut-wrencher to St. Cloud State in NSIC Baseball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like the USF Cougars were going to pull off a huge opening round upset of St. Cloud State Wednesday night. They built an 8-1 lead late in the game (bottom of the 8th) as Connor King had a pair of doubles and RBI’s to pace the attack.

But the Huskies had a big weapon in Sam Riola who homered to give them the early lead. He then hit a 3-run bomb in the 8th inning the narrow the margin to 8-5. And St. Cloud State scored 5 times in the bottom of the 9th for a dramatic 10-8 victory with the game-winning runs coming off the bat of Riola again with another 3-run HR. He had 4 hits and 7 RBI’s in the game.

Brady Klehr had 3 RBI’s for USF.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.