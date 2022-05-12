Avera Medical Minute
USF loses gut-wrencher to St. Cloud State in NSIC Baseball Tournament

Cougars and Huskies get to play NSIC baseball game after lengthy weather delay
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It looked like the USF Cougars were going to pull off a huge opening round upset of St. Cloud State Wednesday night. They built an 8-1 lead late in the game (bottom of the 8th) as Connor King had a pair of doubles and RBI’s to pace the attack.

But the Huskies had a big weapon in Sam Riola who homered to give them the early lead. He then hit a 3-run bomb in the 8th inning the narrow the margin to 8-5. And St. Cloud State scored 5 times in the bottom of the 9th for a dramatic 10-8 victory with the game-winning runs coming off the bat of Riola again with another 3-run HR. He had 4 hits and 7 RBI’s in the game.

Brady Klehr had 3 RBI’s for USF.

