Augustana leading Winona State in NSIC Baseball when game suspended

Vikings belt pair of homers before weather suspends second round game at Brandon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Winona State took the early lead thanks to a 2-run HR from Miller Wallace. But the 11th-ranked Augustana Vikings rallied for a 5-2 lead before the game was suspended by weather in the 4th inning. Jordan Barth blasted a 3-run HR to left for the lead and Luke Ballweg went back to back to right field.

