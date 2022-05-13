Augustana leading Winona State in NSIC Baseball when game suspended

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Winona State took the early lead thanks to a 2-run HR from Miller Wallace. But the 11th-ranked Augustana Vikings rallied for a 5-2 lead before the game was suspended by weather in the 4th inning. Jordan Barth blasted a 3-run HR to left for the lead and Luke Ballweg went back to back to right field.

