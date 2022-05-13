City, state leaders to discuss storm damage in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials will hold a briefing in Sioux Falls Friday morning to talk about cleanup plans after a massive storm system blew through the region.

Mayor Paul TenHaken along with other city officials are expected to speak. Gov. Kristi Noem is also expected to take part to talk about the broader statewide response.

A powerful storm moved rapidly across eastern South Dakota Thursday, blowing up a massive wall of dust and downing trees and power lines across the area.

You can watch a livestream of the press conference on this story.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.