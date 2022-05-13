Avera Medical Minute
City, state leaders to discuss storm damage in Sioux Falls

Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.
Dust cloud moves in ahead of powerful storm in Sioux Falls on May 12.(Submitted Photo/Shawn Hinnant)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials will hold a briefing in Sioux Falls Friday morning to talk about cleanup plans after a massive storm system blew through the region.

Mayor Paul TenHaken along with other city officials are expected to speak. Gov. Kristi Noem is also expected to take part to talk about the broader statewide response.

A powerful storm moved rapidly across eastern South Dakota Thursday, blowing up a massive wall of dust and downing trees and power lines across the area.

You can watch a livestream of the press conference on this story.

