Coyotes rally to beat UMKC at Summit League Softball Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The fourth-seeded South Dakota Coyotes advanced to the double-elimination round of the opening round game of the Summit League Softball Championship with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over No. 5 Kansas City. The Roos, who recently swept the Coyotes in the series finale last weekend, picked up where they left off to begin the game by scoring in the top of the first inning with a Delainey Fenoglio RBI single up the middle with runners on first and second. After Katelyn Garcia drove in another run to make it 2-0 Roos in the second inning, Lexi D’Ambrosio made it 3-0 and brought home Sydney Nichols from second. South Dakota would go on to come back from three runs down and score four unanswered runs, beginning in the fourth inning with an RBI double from Lauren Eamiguel. USD shined in the fifth inning as they scored three keys runs on two hits and a fielding error. The Coyotes got the scoring parade started with a Courtney Wilson RBI double to center, followed by an Allesia Sainz single to bring home Wilson and tie the score. Eamiguel reached on a fielding error by the first basemen and Sainz came home to take the 4-3 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, the Roos loaded up the bases and brought Ally Vonfeldt to the plate. The first pitch of the at-bat saw Edwards retire Vonfeldt with a foul out to first base ending the game and moving USD on to the second round.

Pitcher of Record Win – Clara Edwards (16-13): 7.0 IP, 9 hits, 2 earned run, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts Loss - Mia Hoveland (15-15): 4.1 IP, 8 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

Notable Notes• Clara Edwards captured her team-leading 16th win of the season and pitched a complete game striking out a pair of Roo batters• Three Coyote batters recorded at least two hits, with Courtney Wilson and Lauren Eamiguel each collecting an RBI• South Dakota scored four unanswered runs, including three in the bottom of the fifth inning• Seven of the nine Roo batters registered a hit

Up NextWith the 4-3 victory on Wednesday, South Dakota advances and will take on No. 1 South Dakota State on Friday after the game was postponed Thursday.

Recap courtesy South Dakota Athletics

