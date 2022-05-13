Avera Medical Minute
Crews assessing damage to water tower in Brandon

CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with city officials to assess the extent of the damage and come up with a repair plan.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The city of Brandon says crews are assessing the damage to a water tower that was damaged in Thursday’s storm.

The 1.25-million-gallon composite Redwood Water Tower was under construction at the time of the storm.

The damage will not disrupt current water service in the community.

The site has also been surveyed and there is no safety concern to the public.

CB&I, which is constructing the tower says operations and engineering teams are working with city officials to assess the extent of the damage and come up with a repair plan.

Sioux Falls storm assessment